Subway Announces 2 New Sandwiches and a Free 6-Inch Deal

The holidays are just around the corner, and Subway is giving fans some early gifts. The sandwich purveyor rolled out two new sandwich options: the Chicken and Bacon Ranch and Baja Chicken and Bacon. It's also rolling out a freebie deal that you're going to want to take advantage of.

Subway's new sandwiches feature the fresh and delicious ingredients fans love with all new flavors. According to The Fast Food Post, the Chicken and Bacon Ranch Sub is made with hand-pulled rotisserie-style chicken and new hickory-smoked bacon, and it's smothered in melty Monterey cheddar cheese and topped with zesty peppercorn ranch. The Baja Chicken and Bacon Sub also features hand-pulled rotisserie-style chicken and new hickory-smoked bacon with the addition of pepper jack cheese and Subway's new Baja Chipotle sauce.

As with all Subway sandwiches, these offerings are fully customizable. You can add whatever vegetables you like and choose your preferred bread, and both sandwiches can also be made into wraps, bowls, salads, and melts.

Subway is also serving up an exciting freebie deal. For every $25 in gift cards purchased in-store and online, Subway will reward you with a bonus card to cover one free six-inch sandwich of your choice. The card will be redeemable from January 1 through March 1. Customers can select any gift card that adds up to increments of $25 (maxing out at $100) and receive up to four bonus cards.