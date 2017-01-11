Here's How Kids Can Get an Actual, Post-Marked Letter from Santa Claus This Christmas

A cherished pastime of children who still believe in flying reindeers and permanent human settlements in the North Pole, writing a letter to Santa Claus can be a joyous thing for youngsters on Christmas. Now though, the US Postal Service wants an actual part to play in this tradition, and is helping bolster the illusion with a new program.

To get in on the Christmas conspiracy, the USPS will return all letters mailed to its Anchorage, Alaska branch with a special “North Pole” postmark, ostensibly to convince your kids that Santa knows they’ve been upstanding little munchkins.

It’s a pretty simple scheme, and involves knowingly deceiving your children in the name of goodwill towards men. The USPS explains how this whole process works, below: