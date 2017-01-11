Here's How Kids Can Get an Actual, Post-Marked Letter from Santa Claus This Christmas

A cherished pastime of children who still believe in flying reindeers and permanent human settlements in the North Pole, writing a letter to Santa Claus can be a joyous thing for youngsters on Christmas. Now though, the US Postal Service wants an actual part to play in this tradition, and is helping bolster the illusion with a new program.
To get in on the Christmas conspiracy, the USPS will return all letters mailed to its Anchorage, Alaska branch with a special “North Pole” postmark, ostensibly to convince your kids that Santa knows they’ve been upstanding little munchkins.
It’s a pretty simple scheme, and involves knowingly deceiving your children in the name of goodwill towards men. The USPS explains how this whole process works, below:
- Have the child write a letter to Santa and place it in an envelope addressed to: Santa Claus, North Pole.
- Write a personalized response to the child's letter and sign it "From Santa."
- Insert both letters into an envelope, and address it to the child.
- Add the return address: SANTA, NORTH POLE, to the envelope.
- Ensure a First-Class Mail stamp is affixed to the envelope.
Place the complete envelope into a larger envelope, with appropriate postage, and address it to:
NORTH POLE POSTMARK POSTMASTER
4141 POSTMARK DR
ANCHORAGE AK 99530-9998
As with mailing anything during the holidays, do act sooner rather than later, being that Post Offices around the country are notoriously slammed this time of year. Your child’s missives must be received by the Anchorage, AK postmaster no later than December 15.
As they rifle through the surplus of mail up in Alaska, Santa’s helpers will no doubt do their part in making many a Christmas miracle come true. That’s your tax money at work, people.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
Sam Blum doesn't know anything, never did know anything, but now knows that he doesn't know, all on a Christmas morning. Follow his war on Christmas @Blumnessmonster.