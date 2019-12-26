Here's How to Get Your Instagram Top 9

Hopefully, your year has been vastly better than our collective 2019 has been. It's been weird. Everyone drank White Claw, hated on Game of Thrones, did the keto thing, then lost their minds over a chicken sandwich. But if your year was better than a hard seltzer at Popeyes, you might have a desire to flaunt it on Instagram in the form of a collage of your best photos.
It's the time of year where people start sharing their Instagram Best 9 (or Instagram Top 9 -- whatever you want to call it), a pictogram of their nine most popular posts over the course of the year. Unlike Spotify's year-end wrap, Instagram doesn't provide a native way for you to pull together your nine best posts of the year, so it's not exactly a no-brainer. However, there are plenty of apps and websites to help you get your Instagram Best 9 and potentially discover whether your friends prefer those papier-mâché busts of the presidents you've been working on or if they just want more pics of your puppy in a bowtie.
What Is Instagram Best Nine/Top Nine?
It's exactly what it sounds like: an automated collection of the the nine most-liked photos on your Instagram feed in 2019. Top Nine and Best Nine are two of the many apps and websites that will automatically make your Instagram Top 9/Instagram Best 9 for you by stitching your most-liked photos together into a three-by-three collage that is, predictably, Instagram ready. In other words, you're turning content into more content; likes into more likes. Then again, nothing's stopping you from keeping your Top 9 to yourself this year, especially if all nine photos end up being chicken sandwiches. Or towering White Claw can castles. You don't have to share that with the world.
Both of the aforementioned apps provide this service for free from a desktop site. Top Nine also offers a mobile app. Both routes are going to demand a bit of patience, though. Every micro-influencer and corgi owner will be using the site at the same time, so it can move a little slow. If it's not working, just give continue to exercise some patience. It'll come around. Before you know you'll have a collage of nine images of your cat that look almost exactly the same (no offense intended -- that is a good-looking cat). Just be warned: if your Instagram is set to private, you'll have to download the mobile app and sign in with your Instagram credential in order to get your Top 9.
How to Get Your Instagram Best 9
With both the Top Nine and Best Nine apps, all you have to do is enter your Instagram handle. Then it'll ask for your email address. Once you provide your email address, the site/app will do its thing -- aka scanning your Instagram profile for the most-liked photos from throughout the year. Soon, the resulting Best 9 or Top 9 will arrive in your inbox, but give it a bit, because like we said before, everyone's going to be doing this at the same time. You can also download the collage directly from the site onto your desktop or into your camera roll from the app. This is generally how most of the Best 9/Top 9 sites and apps work, though some don't require that you provide your email address. Honestly, you probably didn't even need these instructions.
Now, you'll be able to post your Best 9 to Instagram in no time, and create a perfect cycle of likes.
