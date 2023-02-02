Here's How to Get Tickets to Beyoncé's 'Renaissance' World Tour

Beyoncé is officially going on her Renaissance world tour, and fans are (understandably) already scrambling to get tickets.

The good news is that until February 6, no tickets will go on sale. The other good news is that, in order to avoid a huge ticketing system crisis (we see you and we are with you, Swifties), the singer has decided to resort to a Verified Fan system for her concert ticket rollout.

You must, however, act quick. The US cities hosting the iconic singer's concerts have been divided into three groups, and some of them (specifically, those belonging to Group A), require fans to sign up for a variety of Verified Fan platforms by the end of today, February 2. You can find the city breakdown by group right here.

There are a variety of platforms allowing you to sign up for the Verified Fan program. Here are the ones that are most likely to help you grab your tickets:

Ticketmaster Verified Fan Onsale—All you have to do to be eligible for these tickets is to sign up for an account, and you will be able to get your hands on tickets before resellers do.

BeyHive Verified Fan Presale—This is open to registered members of the BeyHive, which is the singer's superfan club. Members will be able to register for Verified Fan Presale during specific registration windows.

Citi Presale powered by Verified Fan—If you are a Citi cardmember, you'll be able to access this presale simply by registering with your Citi card number.

Verizon Up Presale—If you're a member of the Verizon Up program, you will be given a special and exclusive presale access for Beyoncé's world tour tickets.



Bey's massive world tour is set to start in Stockholm on May 10 with North American dates beginning in Toronto on July 7. The tour will come to an end in New Orleans on September 27. Make sure to sign up for a Verified Fan account in order to avoid hefty resale prices and fees. May the odds be forever in your favor.