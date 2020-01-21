Here's How to Get Free Avocados for Your Super Bowl Guacamole

The Super Bowl is about football, sure, but it's also about overindulging on an impressive spread of snacks. Give me nachos, give me pizza, give me wings, and give me a big-ass bowl of chips with homemade guac.
If you're hosting a Super Bowl party this year and want to cut down on costs, Coupons.com is providing everyone with free avocados, or technically, up to $2.00 worth of avocados. In New York City, this probably translates to a single avocado. No, I'm not bitter or anything.
To get the coupon, which will be available only from January 31 to February 3, simply download the Coupons.com app and scan your receipt after checkout. The money you saved, a whole $2.00, will then be deposited into your PayPal account. No complaints here -- free money is free money!
This Coupons.com deal is available at most major retailers, including Target, Walmart, Kroger, Ralphs, Dollar General, Food 4 Less, Publix, Sam's Club, and a ton of others. The big game will be even more enjoyable knowing your guacamole was partially paid for.
