You Can Get Free Dunkin' Donuts Delivered This Weekend

After a long, cold week, you deserve a treat, and barring you don't have a gluten allergy, we know just the thing that'll lift your spirits. From Friday, February 19, to Sunday, February 21, Dunkin' will toss in a free half-dozen assorted donuts with orders of $15 or more placed through DoorDash.

To redeem the offer, open the DoorDash app or go to DoorDash.com, start an order with your nearest Dunkin' location, and add at least $15 of food and/or drinks to your cart. Once your cart passes the $15 threshold, you can add a half-dozen donuts to the order and the discount will automatically be applied. Then just check out and wait for your Dasher to drop it off at your door!

Due to some confusion at a Dunkin' location earlier this week, it's worth clarifying that a "half-dozen" means six donuts, not 25.

While the promotion expires after Sunday, you'll still be able to save a few bucks at Dunkin' come Monday morning. On February 22, the chain will be handing out free medium hot coffees.

