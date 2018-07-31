Here's All the Free Food You Can Get in August

Every month, there's a string of special food holidays that are intensely specific. Tuesday is Tomato Day. Wednesday is a celebration of vegetables in brine. Thursday is National Appreciate Haggis From a Safe Distance Day. Every one of them usually involves free and discounted food and this August is no exception.
Instead of letting your culinary duty to celebrate hot dogs sneak up on you, here's a rundown of all the food and drink freebies and discounts from major restaurant chains -- from McDonald's and Wendy's to Dairy Queen and Del Taco -- this month. Even better, there are plenty of ongoing, non-holiday related deals, so you can make plans to eat a bunch of carbs at lunch on, say, National Rum Day. Or maybe you can try to time your next frozen yogurt run to line up with TCBY's deal for its 37th birthday on August 7.
We'll be updating this post all month (and every month) with the best ongoing deals, the best food holiday deals, and the best freebies you can take advantage of as a member of several chains' rewards programs, so bookmark this list and check back whenever you're hungry and want to score a snack on the cheap.
Ongoing Deals
McDonald's
The deal: McDonald's is celebrating the Big Mac's 50th anniversary with free Big Macs. Specifically, the chain is handing out MacCoins, a made up fast food currency, with every Big Mac you buy (until they run out), starting on August 2. Each MacCoin is redeemable for one free Big Mac through the rest of 2018. The chain is also offering a deal for free fries on Fridays and even $1 sandwiches any day from now through September 30.
When: August 2 through the end of the year
Wendy's
The deal: The Wendy's app is loaded with bargains. Grab a free four-piece order of chicken tenders with an order of small fries and beverage. You can also get two Dave's Single combos for $10 or $2 off a full-size salad.
When: Through August 5
Sonic
The deal: Every day from 2-4pm, you can grab half-price drinks and 99-cent corn dogs.
When: Ongoing
Bonefish Grill
The deal: Every Thursday this month you can take $10 off a bottle of wine when you're dining in.
When: Every Thursday
Carrabba's Italian Grill
The deal: Order one of the restaurant's signature dishes and get a free order of lasagne to take home.
When: Through August 5
Hungry Howie's
The deal: The home of Flavored Crust pizza is offering you 51% off any pizza at regular price.
When: August 20-26
Thursday, August 2 - National Ice Cream Sandwich Day & National IPA Day
CREAM
The deal: Celebrate the ice cream sandwich with throwback prices at CREAM. Looking back to when the ice cream sandwich was hawked from a cart for a penny, you can get a $0.01 mini ice cream sandwich at locations in California, Nevada, Colorado, and Florida.
When: August 2
Drizly
The deal: The booze delivery service is offering a discount for first-time users in honor of IPA Day. Get $10 off an order of $25 with the code "IPA10" if you live in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New York, Rhode Island, Tennessee, or Washington, DC.
Or you can get $5 off an order of at least $20 with the code "IPA5" if you live in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, Maine, Minnesota, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, or Washington, DC.
When: August 2
Hopcat
The deal: The Chicago location is offering $2 off all IPAs on tap.
When: August 2
Saturday, August 4 - National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day
Quizno's
The deal: If you're a member of the shop's Toasty Points program, you'll get an offer in the app for a free small cookie with any purchase.
When: August 4
Monday, August 6 - National Root Beer Float Day
A&W
The deal: Pick up a free root beer float from 2-8pm. No purchase necessary.
When: August 6
Wienerschnitzel
The deal: Grab a free Mug-brand root beer float with any purchase. You'll need to print out a coupon from the website to take advantage.
When: August 6
Tuesday, August 7
TCBY
The deal: In honor of the frozen yogurt chain's 37th birthday, you can partake in a buy-one-get-one for $0.37 on everything but cakes and pies.
When: August 7, 3-7pm
Wednesday, August 8 - National Frozen Custard Day
Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers
The deal: One day after TCBY offers up frozen yogurt, head to Freddy's for a $1 single cone, single dish or custard cookie. Half of all custard sales for the day will go to the Kids in Need Foundation, providing "school supplies to teachers and students in disadvantaged communities."
When: August 8
Friday, August 10 - National S'mores Day
Smashmallow
The deal: Grab 20% off your order of fancy pants marshmallows at the Smashmallow website with the code "SMOREBETTER."
When: August 2-10
Wednesday, August 15
Boston's Pizza
The deal: In honor of Boston's Pizza's 20th anniversary, it's Fan Appreciation Day. Buy one lunch and get a second lunch for half-off.
When: August 15
Thursday, August 16 - National Rum Day
Bonefish Grill
The deal: The restaurant is offering a Coral Reef Martini, made with Bacardi Maestro Rum, Malibu Coconut Rum, passion fruit, house-made vanilla bean simple syrup, bitters, and orange and pineapple juice. It's a celebration of its partnership with The Nature Conservancy, aimed at the TNC's work to restore coral reefs.
When: August 16
Reward Program Freebies
Carl's Jr.
The deal: Sign up for the Carl's Jr. promo club, and you're going to get a free small order of fries and a small beverage.
When: Ongoing
Dairy Queen
The deal: Download the DQ mobile app and have your rewards loaded with a coupon for a free small Blizzard.
When: Ongoing
Arby's
The deal: Sign up for Arby's email newsletter and start with a coupon for a free roast beef sandwich.
When: Ongoing
Bruegger's Bagels
The deal: You get how this goes now. Sign up for their Inner Circle club, and new members get a coupon for a free bagel with cream cheese.
When: Ongoing
Einstein Bagel Bros.
The deal: Find a similar deal here. Sign up for the Shmear Society and grab a free bagel.
When: Ongoing
Quizno's
The deal: Sign up for the Toasty Points loyalty app and get rewarded with a free 4-inch sub with any purchase.
When: Ongoing
Del Taco
The deal: Sign up for Del Taco's Raving Fan eClub and get two free grilled chicken tacos for signing up.
When: Ongoing
Wingstop
The deal: Get a free order of fries when you sign up for "The Club."
When: Ongoing
Mooyah
The deal: A free order of personal fries are headed your way if you sign up for Mooyah Rewards.
When: Ongoing
Cold Stone Creamery
The deal: If you're new to My Cold Stone Club Rewards you'll get a buy-one-get-one-free coupon on Creations.
When: Ongoing
El Pollo Loco
The deal: If you sign up for Loco Rewards you'll bag a free pollo bowl.
When: Ongoing
Missing Food Deals?
If you know of other freebies and deals we missed, email us at news@thrillist.com. We'll add 'em here.
