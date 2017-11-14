Weatherman's Hack For Scraping Ice Off Windshields Has Gone Viral

Like few things are capable of doing (other than marijuana), winter gives rise to the laziest instincts. People will cut damn near any corner presented to avoid being outside for more than three seconds. That's the reason there's always an intense winter debate about whether or not hot water on a frozen windshield is a good idea. (Rapid temperature changes can crack glass. However, some experts say windshields are tempered, have room to expand, and are too durable to crack like that unless they're already damaged.)
If you don't want to wade into the debate by testing it on your own vehicle, WATE's Ken Weathers has a tip for you. He offered a solution that won't crack your windshield a while back, and, now that snow is returning, the viral video is making the rounds again.
Weathers suggests filling a spray bottle with two-thirds isopropyl alcohol and one-third water. Spray your icy windows with the solution, then quickly scrape away any slush left over. The spray should work because the freezing temperature of the solution is lower than the freezing temperature of water (32 degrees Fahrenheit).
It's a method also championed by David A. Katz, M.Sc., a chemistry professor at Pima Community College in Arizona, who recommended this mix to Men's Health. Though, Katz warns that the solution may refreeze if it's below zero outside.
If you absolutely need a solution for your frost-covered car windows, this is an easy one to make with things you have sitting under the sink. However, it's not a magic bullet. It won't cut through the seven inches of snow that fell last night. It's also not that far from the canned deicer or windshield washer fluid you can buy at the hardware store. Though, windshield washer fluid won't hit your side windows and deicer can be a little pricey.
On the other hand, you could just scrape your windows. It's not really that terrible.
