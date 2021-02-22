Nestlé Toll House Wants to Deliver Freshly Baked Cookies to Your Door

Sometimes you just don’t know what you’re missing. Like cookies. Or, more specifically, Toll House cookies, which are now available for delivery in Washington, DC via DoorDash, GrubHub, Postmates, and Uber Eats, according to Delish.

And these go beyond the recipe you memorized from the back of Nestlé’s semi-sweet chocolate chip packs. You can order varieties like oatmeal raisin, peanut butter pecan, turtle delight, sugar, and white chip macadamia nut, in addition to good old fashioned chocolate chip cookies, according to the outlet.

Nestlé might also bring cookie delivery to additional locations, according to Delish, and one might get a sense of where by perusing a list of Nestlé cafes around the country. This modicum of detective work might be a red herring, however, as none exist within the boundaries of DC proper. A cursory search of one of the participating platforms further seems to establish a Nestlé cafe location/delivery availability correlation, but we are withholding those locations until they are confirmed.

Thrillist has reached out to the company for clarification and we’ll update when we hear back. In the meantime, by all means daydream about receiving an order of these super-convenient cookies.