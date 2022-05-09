Here's How to Get Your Real Id Before the New Requirement Goes Into Effect

Real Id documents will be required for anyone age 18 or older to pass through airport security when they fly domestically. To get through airport security starting on May 3, 2023, US travelers will need a US passport, a Real Id-compliant driver's license, a US military ID, a DHS Trusted Traveler Card, or an enhanced driver's license. You'll need to make an appointment with your local DMV or other ID issuing agency to get your Real Id.

Starting on May 3, 2023, people in the United States will need to be Real Id-compliant to board domestic flights and enter some federal buildings. The Department of Homeland Security has a complete guide on getting ready for the Real Id requirements , broken down by each state.

The Real Id Act was passed in 2005 and is designed to "set standards for the issuance of sources of identification, such as driver's licenses," according to DHS. It basically means that the Federal Government requires more documentation to prove your identity and personal information before you are issued an official form of government identification.

You can visit your state's DMV website to get your Real Id. According to DHS, the DMV will require the following information to issue you a Real Id:



Full Legal Name Date of Birth Social Security Number Two Proofs of Address of Principal Residence Lawful Status



Individual states may require additional information, so you must check with your state's DMV for the specific requirements. Again, DHS has a quick guide to find that information easily.

Just a reminder that these Real Id cards can't be used interchangeably with passports. You will not be able to travel internationally with your Real Id. Passport wait times are still longer than average, so when you make your DMV appointment, you may as well get your passport renewal in order as well.