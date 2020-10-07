Instagram’s New Hidden Feature Lets You Customize Your App Icon

Congratulations, you've survived 10 years of Instagram! Feel old yet? Today's iteration is very different than the IG of 2010, what with influencers sneaking their way into every scroll and politics dominating your friends' stories. But a few things never changed -- like how people still call photos "Insta-worthy" and shout "do it for the 'gram!!!" as they direct their friend to pose on the edge of a cliff.

In honor of a decade of visual storytelling, Instagram is taking us down memory lane by reviving all of its retro logos. From now through the end of October, you can select one of 13 custom app icons to sport on your home screen. Some are old, some are new, and all will spark the teeniest bit of much-needed joy. The only catch? It's a hidden feature, meaning they're a little tricky to find.

Here's how iPhone and Android users alike can hunt down Instagram's newest Easter egg, broken down step by step.