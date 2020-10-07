Instagram’s New Hidden Feature Lets You Customize Your App Icon
Don't sleep on the Sunrise gradient.
Congratulations, you've survived 10 years of Instagram! Feel old yet? Today's iteration is very different than the IG of 2010, what with influencers sneaking their way into every scroll and politics dominating your friends' stories. But a few things never changed -- like how people still call photos "Insta-worthy" and shout "do it for the 'gram!!!" as they direct their friend to pose on the edge of a cliff.
In honor of a decade of visual storytelling, Instagram is taking us down memory lane by reviving all of its retro logos. From now through the end of October, you can select one of 13 custom app icons to sport on your home screen. Some are old, some are new, and all will spark the teeniest bit of much-needed joy. The only catch? It's a hidden feature, meaning they're a little tricky to find.
Here's how iPhone and Android users alike can hunt down Instagram's newest Easter egg, broken down step by step.
Step 1: Open your Instagram app
This should be intuitive.
Step 2: Go to your profile
You know, that thing you spend way too much time looking at?
Step 3: Open the menu
It's the icon with the three lines at the top of your screen!
Step 4: Click into your Settings
Look for the little gear on the menu.
Step 5: Swipe your finger down reallllly far and hold
This is where the hidden feature part comes in. Swipe on the settings menu as if you're refreshing the page, but don't let go! Keep pulling your finger down and you'll start to see emojis appear. That's good! Keep going! Once you see the gift emoji, you can stop moving your finger and hold it in place. The gift emoji will turn into a party face emoji and confetti will start to rain down. You'll automatically be brought to the secret birthday page.
Step 6: Choose your icon
Now's the fun part! It's time to make your pick. Will you choose the pre-launch logo, which casually drops the bombshell that Instagram was once called Codename? Will you choose one of the recognizable vintage camera icons? Or will you be totally chic and choose whichever colored icon fits your home screen aesthetic? Whatever you choose, act fast! You only have a few weeks to enjoy a personalized look before the custom icons vanish.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.