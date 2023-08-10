This Viral TikTok Could Be the Key to Getting Into Any Sold Out Concert

"I think the key to lucky girl syndrome is sheer [redacted] delusion," they say in the video, which was shared to X (formerly Twitter) and got almost 8 million views. What they did was simple. They got ready and headed towards the stadium, all without tickets. Why? Because they were sure they could get reseller ones for a good price. And they did.

One Beyoncé fan shared on the platform their experience on how they managed to snag floor seats tickets to a recent sold-out show of the iconic singer in New Jersey. And before you ask—no, they didn't elude security or print out fake tickets. They got in the legal way—that is, with actual tickets.

No tickets? No problem. Or at least, that's what one TikToker , who went viral with their video, claims.

In the video, the person documents their experience with a series of camera shots including the timestamp. "I'm gonna see Beyoncé tonight, so… Watch me!" They say at the beginning of their trip to the venue. At 7 pm, still no tickets. At 7:30, while riding the subway, also still no tickets.

Half an hour later things start to change. "8 oclock on my way to the venue," they say in the video. "Prices are already dropping!" Another couple of video shots after, the Beyoncé fan is standing in front of the venue's entrance, and they're still without tickets.

Then, the miracle happens. "It's literally 9:05—I just got seats on the floor," they say. "Section 3 row 1! [...] I'm walking in, I literally cannot believe this." Then the TikToker films themselves entering the venue a couple of minutes later, with Beyoncé playing in the background.

For all those wondering how they could possibly pull this off, the TikTok user shared their tips in another video. According to them, it's like "playing chicken" with the Ticketmaster resellers. All you have to do is be a little delusional, refresh the Ticketmaster app as much as you can, and make peace with the fact that it's a waiting game. Do that well enough, and you could snag floor tickets to a sold-out Beyoncé show for $400 (much less than many people are paying), as they did.