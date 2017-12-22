Here’s How to See Your Top 9 Instagram Posts This Year

For better or worse, 2017 was a rather, uh, eventful year for everyone, offering plenty to reflect on. It was a year of great movies no one saw, dramatically cheaper airplane tickets, and a spate of mad pooping incidents. However, it's the individual memories that really count, and if you're like many people, you probably captured a bunch of them on Instagram. But which of yours made the biggest splash and got the most likes?
If you're wondering, there's a super-easy way to find your top nine pics from the year, and arrange them in a spiffy collage optimized for -- you guessed it -- Instagram.
'American Horror Story's New Season Makes Terrifying Connections to Current Events
To throw together your own personal "Best 9 of 2017" grid like the ones you may or may not have seen popping up on your feed a year's end, head to 2017BestNine.com on your phone, and plug in your Instagram handle. In a matter of seconds, the site will scan your feed to locate the nine most-liked posts from the year and arrange them in chronological order in a grid image that you can easily save to your device. You'll also notice that it displays the total number of likes from all your pics and videos from the year down at the bottom, though if you'd prefer to keep that a secret you can simply tap "Photo only version" and it'll disappear.
Just a heads up that if your account is set to private, you won't be able to get the grid. However, you can simply make it public for a minute, grab the grid, then set it back to private.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.