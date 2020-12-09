How to Get Your TikTok Year in Review

For years you've been able to see your Spotify year in review or your top nine Instagram posts for the year. So, it only makes sense that at the end of 2020, you'd be able to see your TikTok year in review as well. You don't want to forget how popular your screaming cat was for a couple of days there.

Retroplay is a new app that launched on December 9, allowing you to get a shareable glimpse at your year in short dances, lip-syncs, and videos of cats being loveable jerks. You can get the app for iOS and Android in the App Store and Google Play, making it pretty easily accessible.