How to Get Your TikTok Year in Review
The deluge of year-in-review apps has extended to TikTok so you don't miss any lip-sync videos.
For years you've been able to see your Spotify year in review or your top nine Instagram posts for the year. So, it only makes sense that at the end of 2020, you'd be able to see your TikTok year in review as well. You don't want to forget how popular your screaming cat was for a couple of days there.
Retroplay is a new app that launched on December 9, allowing you to get a shareable glimpse at your year in short dances, lip-syncs, and videos of cats being loveable jerks. You can get the app for iOS and Android in the App Store and Google Play, making it pretty easily accessible.
To get your Retroplay highlights, you'll just need to drop in your username into the app when prompted. The app then lets you see your ten most-viewed videos. You'll also have the option of creating a highlight reel with five seconds each from your four most-watched videos. At the end of your highlight reel, you'll see some stats on your year in TikTok-ing. That includes your total number of followers, views, likes, and videos over the course of the last year.
It's a lot like using Top Nine or Best Nine for Instagram, except that you're basically getting to make a highlight reel of you at your best, turning past likes into future likes because you're a master at this game.
