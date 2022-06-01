This Is How You Can Improve Your Flight Attendant's Day

Being a flight attendant used to be considered one of the most glamorous jobs out there. Jet setting around the world, wearing pristine uniforms, and spending nights in faraway cities seemed like a dream. But fast forward to the present, and while there are still some glamorous aspects of the job, some parts don't seem that desirable anymore.

For example, there is the record number of unruly passengers that flight attendants have to engage. Badly behaved flyers were so standard that even the FAA made jokes about it. Also, most flight attendants aren't even getting paid for boarding time when many of those tense interactions with passengers occur. Delta made history when the company announced that it would be the first US airline to pay flight attendants during that time. So if you're someone who likes to spread kindness, here are a few ways to extend that spirit of generosity to flight attendants.

For starters, the travel app App in the Air will be donating 20% of each flight purchased through the app to the Association of Flight Attendants until June 4. The union represents more than 50,000 flight attendants at 17 different airlines and advocates for fair and just labor practices for all flight attendants. I can't think of anything kinder than helping to support an equitable workplace for the people serving us.

But if you don't have any flight purchases coming up or want to find another way to be an exemplary passenger (some of us will be lifelong teacher's pets), there are other things you can do. The first and most obvious is to try not to become one of those unruly passengers. Flying is stressful, and lately more so than ever, and remembering that everyone on that airplane is probably dealing with some discomfort is helpful.

If you're feeling particularly generous, you can grab a few gift cards from an airport staple like Starbucks and give one to a flight attendant as you are disembarking. Nothing says "thank you" quite like a cup of coffee. For those not looking to spend any extra cash on our journey, you can always hand out little thank you notes that acknowledge the hard work flight attendants are doing day in and day out.

Ultimately, passengers and flight attendants alike have very little control over the circumstances that make traveling so challenging right now. The flight price hikes, the delays and cancellations, and the unpredictable nature of COVID are out of our hands. But we can choose to try to make the experience a little better with a few small steps.