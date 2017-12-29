Baking is hard, and you've got guests coming. You still want a nice thing to share. You want to pour measured liquids into bowls. You want to make something. Why not Jell-O shots? Sure, there's not much dignity in using your tongue to extract booze and a novelty food from a tiny plastic cup -- but dignified people are boring, remember?
Jell-O shots aren't hard, and you get to be creative in picking colors and flavors, so this is pretty much your time to shine. Here's exactly how to make perfect Jell-O shots.
(Note: This will vary from brand to brand. You're just modifying the recipe on the back of the package, so use the recommended amount of boiling water and substitute the cold water with alcohol. If you want weaker shots, use half alcohol and half water.)
Here's what you'll need:
- 1 box of Jell-O in a festive color
- 1 cup of boiling water
- 1 cup of your preferred alcohol (vodka typically is used)
- a mixing bowl or cup you can pour with
- mini plastic cups
Here's what you do:
- First, pour the Jell-O powder into the mixing bowl, add boiling water, and stir until the powder is dissolved.
- Then add the alcohol or alcohol/water.
- Next, pour your finished mixture into those classy little plastic cups. Halfway or three-quarters full will be fine.
- Finally, leave them in the refrigerator for the next fours or so while they settle into that alien texture you love so well.
For more advanced combinations of gelatin and alcohol, you can try tequila sunrise Jell-O shots, bloody mary Jell-O shots, pumpkin pie Jell-O shots, American Flag Jell-O shots, and, naturally, glow-in-the-dark Jell-O shots.
If this is a classy party, maybe give your guests something to loosen the Jell-O with, like toothpicks or a small Stirling spoon from Tiffany & Co. If this is not a classy party, fingers will suffice.
