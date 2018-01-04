How to Make Ice Cream Out of Snow

Blizzards lose their shine once you're no longer at the mercy of snow days. Mostly they make for a brutal commute and mortal terror. That's why you should take sweet creamy revenge upon the snow by consuming it in the form of delicious ice cream, which is great no matter what age you are. You get the joy of ice cream, the novelty snow, and the satisfaction of vanquishing your mortal enemy. What's better than that?
In a perfect world, you'd set a clean bowl out on the window sill and it would rapidly fill with perfect white powder. It might not work that way in real life, so be careful where you get your snow.
Basically, use your judgment. Snow ice cream is about wholesome fun, not making yourself sick.
Here's what you'll need:
- 8 cups of fresh snow
- 1/3 cup of granulated sugar
- 1 tsp of vanilla extract
- 1 cup of milk
- 1 pinch of salt
Here's what you do:
- Keep snow from melting by keeping in the freezer or refrigerator
- Whisk milk, salt sugar, and vanilla together in a large bowl
- Add snow to bowl and mix until of one consistency
- Add more snow as needed to keep fluffy
- Eat the delightful snow ice cream
There you have it: You beat the snow and kind of cooked. Being an adult isn't so bad after all.
