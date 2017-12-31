Here's the Best Way to Open Champagne

You've got your Champagne. You're feeling fancy. You're feeling like an adult. But at the crucial moment, you realize that you have no idea what you're doing and that maybe after all you're just a tall child. Well, here's the secret: Everyone is pretending and just looks this stuff up on the internet anyway. Stay calm and read this article. It's actually pretty easy. You're still a fancy adult.
Recommended Video
Travel
Here's Our Travel Guide to This Nation of Over 7,000 Islands
Here's what you'll need:
- Champagne (or sparkling wine that you're calling Champagne)
- Dish towel (optional)
Here's how to open the bottle:
- Remove foil
- Twist the key on the wire cage around the cork
- Loosen and remove the cage
- Hold the bottle against your hip and grip with your hand or dishtowel (in case it pops early and spills everywhere)
- Tilt away from you (and others) at a 45-degree angle
- Turn cork slightly and twist bottle to let pressure push the cork out
- Pour it and look fancy while you drink
Now that you've mastered that, become a true adult and learn to open wine without a corkscrew.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.