You Can Now Order Taco Bell, Pizza Hut & KFC via Text

It's Thursday night, you've already retired to the couch with a bottle of your fave cabernet, and all you want is Chalupa and some Nacho Fries. We get it. In fact, we applaud it. And now, you don't even have to get up and grab your laptop to order that Taco Bell. The taco slinger—along with fellow Yum! Brands-owned chains Pizza Hut and KFC—is introducing a new way to get your food.

Earlier this week, Yum! Brands announced it acquired Tictuk Technologies. The company is a "leading Israeli omnichannel ordering and marketing platform" that, in translation, will let you use text and chat services to cue up your dinner.

This new "conversational commerce" lets you utilize SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, Telegram, QR codes, and even email—so you can stop texting your ex and start texting someone who will actually deliver something more than emotional trauma.

"The right technologies will allow us to better serve customers with the best offer and delicious food in a way that's most convenient for them," Yum!'s chief financial officer Chris Turner said in the announcement. "We're excited about the opportunity Tictuk presents, as their solution delivers high impact by enabling our brands to achieve a truly omnichannel presence and provide frictionless ordering for customers in just a few clicks."

It's hardly surprised the company has placed such an emphasis on digital ordering this year. The entire industry saw a major boost in that sector in 2020—hitting a record $17 billion, according to Food & Wine. In case you need a little perspective, that's 45% higher than the previous year.

And ICYMI, Jet's Pizza pulled a similar move just earlier this week with its own text-to-order technology, so looks like Pizza Hut's got some competition when the cheesy carb craving hits.