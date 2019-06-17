This Person's Garlic Peeling Hack Has Somehow Made People Excited to Peel Garlic

There is no better indicator of how much people hate peeling garlic than the number of methods people use. Some people smash, some get their nails in there, some using the shaking method (I've never managed to make that one work), and some use a garlic press. It's a frustrating kitchen task, and you just have to do what works for you.
Nonetheless, people are willing to listen up when someone says they've got a hack that will make the chore easier. On Sunday, Twitter user @VPestilenZ offered exactly that. "As someone who makes a lot of Korean food, this is the best method for getting garlic peeled!" they wrote on Twitter under a video that has now been viewed more than seven million times.
At least in the video, the method looks easy enough. Stick the tip of your knife into the clove and pull it out, freeing it from the head and peeling it in one smooth motion.
Tons of people have excitedly responded, impatient to peel garlic for the first time in their lives. That includes Christine Teigen, who simply responded, "WHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAT."
Many users responded saying they've tried it and have discovered their new favorite method of peeling garlic. The consensus seems to be that most people didn't get it down as fast as the person in the video and it takes a little practice. In my brief experience trying it, it helps not to stab the clove in the middle. That leads to the clove splitting. As you can see in the video, get it a little closer to the edge of the clove and it works a little better. It also helps to take the outer peel off before you start.
h/t TIME
