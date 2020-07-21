How to Photograph Comet Neowise Before It Disappears for More Than 6,000 Years

Comet NEOWISE, the brightest naked-eye comet in more than a decade, has been the star of the night sky in recent weeks. Right now, you can see Comet NEOWISE in the evening not too long after sunset. It's streaking through space, heading back out of our solar system.

If you've been inspired by the sight of this comet or the many photos of Comet NEOWISE all over social media, you might be interested in snapping a shot or two yourself. Unfortunately, pulling out your phone and clicking away isn't going to do the trick. However, it's not hard to get a good shot of the comet if you know what to do. Photographer Oliver Wright, who hosts northern lights photography tours in northern Sweden for Lights Over Lapland, offered tips for anyone interested in getting that once-in-a-lifetime shot of Comet NEOWISE. (He was also my guide when I was near Abisko, Sweden photographing the northern lights.)