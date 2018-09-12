Everyone Is Making Jokes About How Apple Pronounces the New iPhone Xs

In a splashy kick-off event Wednesday, Apple unveiled its new iPhones. The 2018 line of smartphones includes the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr. The name had leaked prior to the announcement and had most people saying iPhone "excess" in their head and online.
Well, it turns out Apple's new sensation is not pronounced like that, even if you believe it'd be a fitting name for the star product of a trillion-dollar company. It's called the iPhone "ten s." Instantly, everyone who thought it was "excess" heard "tennis" and the cycle of having no idea what to call the iPhone exes continued. All this beautiful confusion launched a thousand jokes on social media because [checks notes] that's what Twitter is for.
The jokes included some obvious misinterpretations, but also a surprising number of people with the devil inside them making INXS references. If you didn't follow along online during the announcement, here are some of the best jokes about the new iPhone on its announcement day.
Despite a price tag that will mystify some, there were plenty of other tweets where people told the iPhone it was their loved one and they'd "need you tonight." However, they'll have to wait a while until they can live a wild life with their new iPhone. It won't be jumping into stores until later this month.
Check back for more updates on everything you need to know about Apple’s 2018 iPhone announcements, including the differences between all of the new iPhones, how they compare to last year’s models, the new color options, when you can pre-order them, how much they’ll cost, and more.
