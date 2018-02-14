You're Probably Pronouncing 'PyeongChang' Wrong

If you've been tuning into figure skating, curling, skeleton, or any of the other dozen-plus sports featured in the Winter Olympics, then chances are you've been hearing a lot of people saying the name of the 2018 host city, PyeongChang. And yet, it turns out that a great deal of even the most qualified commentators and journalists are mispronouncing it. Really.
Words are hard, y'all.
The correct way to pronounce PyeongChang is with a soft "a" like "ah" in the second syllable, (the latter half rhymes with "gong"), according to a video uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday by the Asian American Journalists Association in hopes of getting people to stop botching the name. It seems the great majority of people are pronouncing the second syllable, Chang, with a long "a" as in "hang" or "tang." That's wrong, so don't do it, you know, especially if you're on TV. Oh, and don't do this either.
Hopefully, all the folks at NBC get the memo. But now you can confidently say PyeongChang while you watch, say, Adam Rippon bring down the house again and other big events this week.
h/t Lifehacker
