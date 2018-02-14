Entertainment

You're Probably Pronouncing 'PyeongChang' Wrong

By Published On 02/14/2018 By Published On 02/14/2018
Getty Images/Getty Images Sport/Clive Mason/Staff
More From PyeongChang 2018

related

Here's 13-Year-Old Adam Rippon Talking About His Olympic Dreams

related

Adam Rippon's Hilarious Tweets Deserve All the Gold Medals

related

Everything You Need to Know to Watch Skeleton Racing at the 2018 Olympics

related

The Best Moments of the 2018 Winter Olympics (So Far)

Trending

related

Video Shows the Terrifying Moments After a Plane Lost Its Engine Cover Mid-Flight

related

The Best Sci-Fi Movies on Netflix Right Now

related

Everywhere You Can Get Free and Super-Cheap Food for Valentine's Day

related

Tons of People Are Changing Their Tinder Locations to Match With Olympic Athletes

If you've been tuning into figure skating, curling, skeleton, or any of the other dozen-plus sports featured in the Winter Olympics, then chances are you've been hearing a lot of people saying the name of the 2018 host city, PyeongChang. And yet, it turns out that a great deal of even the most qualified commentators and journalists are mispronouncing it. Really.

Words are hard, y'all.

YouTube/AAJA

The correct way to pronounce PyeongChang is with a soft "a" like "ah" in the second syllable, (the latter half rhymes with "gong"), according to a video uploaded to YouTube on Tuesday by the Asian American Journalists Association in hopes of getting people to stop botching the name. It seems the great majority of people are pronouncing the second syllable, Chang, with a long "a" as in "hang" or "tang." That's wrong, so don't do it, you know, especially if you're on TV. Oh, and don't do this either.

Hopefully, all the folks at NBC get the memo. But now you can confidently say PyeongChang while you watch, say, Adam Rippon bring down the house again and other big events this week. 

h/t Lifehacker

Check back during the games for all of Thrillist’s continuing Olympics coverage. Think of us like an all-knowing friend watching along with you to answer all the important questions, like how heavy are Olympic medals. We'll explain everything from curling rules and figure skating scoring to what OAR means, why winning athletes are receiving stuffed animals and much, much more.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. Follow him @jwmcgauley.

Stuff You'll Like