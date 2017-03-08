The Secret to Removing All Ads from Your Instagram Feed

Of course, this override is a bit shady, since in-feed advertising is integral to Instagram's business model, and you're essentially lying about why you want them removed. If that has you feeling guilty, you could instead select "I see it too often" or "It's not relevant" as the reason you want to hide the ad. This won't banish sponsored messages altogether, but you may begin seeing fewer of them, and ones better targeted to you.

There's no guarantee Instagram won't eventually get wise to this little loophole, so take advantage while it lasts.

