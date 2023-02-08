Here Are the Biggest Tips for Saving Money on Flights in 2023

According to Hopper, flight prices are already up 20% compared to 2022. Which means that travel planning this year might be spent gently weeping while looking at Google Flights and doing the math on how many monthly installments you would need to afford your next trip. But even with a pricier flight market, there are still ways to save money.

Online travel agency CheapAir.com’s ninth annual Airfare Study looked at millions of data points for flights across the United States to determine the best times for buying domestic flights. And while you may be thinking that you already know the tricks—fly on Tuesdays, buy six weeks in advance, etc.—CheapAir.com has a few new-to-2023 tips and tricks you’ll want to know. To correctly game the system, you always have to stay one step ahead of the airlines, of course.

"At CheapAir.com we utilize our first-hand data to provide a fully transparent booking experience, recognizing there is not a one-size-fits-all approach when it comes to travel. We understand how important it is, especially with last year's complications, to share relevant trends and tips to help consumers make the best travel decisions," said CheapAir.com CEO Jeff Klee in a statement.

Here are the key findings from the 2023 study:

You can save an average of $100 per ticket if you choose to fly on Wednesday instead of Sunday.

February is the cheapest month to fly, followed by January. December and July are the most expensive months to fly.

From when a flight first goes on sale, fares change an average of 49 times by an average of $43.

While there are better days to fly, there’s no cheaper day to buy. There’s an average of $1 difference no matter what day of the week you purchase your flight.

Booking summer travel well in advance will save you the most money, while winter travel has the shortest window for purchasing in advance.

On average, the best day to buy domestic flights is 70 days before departure—a six-day difference from the company's suggestion for 2022 travel.



To read the full study and pick up more tips to help you book your next flight at a good price, head to CheapAir.com.