It's a Great Time to Look for the Constellation Orion
The familiar constellation sits high in the sky through the winter.
Throughout 2023, there are tons of things to see in the night sky. Many of them should be spectacular but are shorter events like the ring of fire eclipse or the Perseid meteor shower. There is something to see every night of the year, though, even when there aren't eye-catching events taking place.
Sometimes it's nice to see something familiar that doesn't require a trip to dark skies out of town on a specific night. Orion, one of the most recognizable constellations, is one such sight sitting high in the sky right now.
The winter constellation is easily spotted by its bright belt of three stars. With darkness descending so early in January, you'll be able to see Orion early in the evening if you look up into the southeastern sky. It's marked by those three stars across its belt and the bright red star Betelgeuse, which forms Orion's right shoulder.
As NASA's monthly What's Up video notes, there are a few other constellations to see if you're looking for Orion early in the evening. In the southeast, you can see Canis Major, Canis Minor, and Taurus the Bull sitting in Orion's celestial neighborhood. You can also see, further to the east, the bright stars Castor and Pollux, which are part of the winter hexagon asterism that stretches across the sky throughout the winter months.
Orion isn't hard to find, but it is a beautiful constellation that's a familiar evening partner during the coldest months of the year.
