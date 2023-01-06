It's a Great Time to Look for the Constellation Orion

Throughout 2023, there are tons of things to see in the night sky. Many of them should be spectacular but are shorter events like the ring of fire eclipse or the Perseid meteor shower. There is something to see every night of the year, though, even when there aren't eye-catching events taking place.

Sometimes it's nice to see something familiar that doesn't require a trip to dark skies out of town on a specific night. Orion, one of the most recognizable constellations, is one such sight sitting high in the sky right now.

The winter constellation is easily spotted by its bright belt of three stars. With darkness descending so early in January, you'll be able to see Orion early in the evening if you look up into the southeastern sky. It's marked by those three stars across its belt and the bright red star Betelgeuse, which forms Orion's right shoulder.