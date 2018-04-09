Here's How to Find Out If Your Facebook Data Was Stolen

By now you've no doubt heard about the Cambridge Analytica data scandal, aka why everyone is pissed at Facebook right now. In short, potentially 87 million people had their data stolen via a quiz app, and this data was then sold to the embattled British political firm, which then used the stolen data in an attempt to influence the last election. The blame has largely fallen on Facebook's previously cavalier attitude toward providing user data to third-party app developers.
Starting on Monday, April 9, users will receive a notification at the top of their Facebook feed called "Protecting Your Information" with a detailed message and a button that will allow you to change your privacy settings.
The type of notification you get will tell you whether your data might have been compromised. If you get the one on the left (shown below), chances are your data was safe. If you see the one on the right (also shown below), with "SEE HOW YOU'RE AFFECTED" at the bottom, there's a chance your data was stolen.
This Terrifying Game Feels Like You're in a Horror Movie
Once you click on the blue link at the bottom, you'll be taken to a page that will let you restrict the access of apps individually or just shut down all third-party app access.
This comes a few weeks after CEO and Facebook founder Mark Zuckerburg took the unprecedented step of issuing a full-page apology in newspapers around the world for what he called a "breach of trust." Roughly 70 million of those whose data was compromised reside in the US, with the rest in the UK, Indonesia, and the Philippines.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.
James Chrisman is a News Writer at Thrillist. Send news tips to news@thrillist.com and follow him on Twitter @james_chrisman2.