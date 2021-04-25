Backyard Observatory

See the First of 3 Straight Supermoons This Week

Get a look at the moon looking super.

By Dustin Nelson

Published on 4/25/2021 at 6:00 PM

Supermoon April 2021
Photo courtesy of Owen Humphreys/PA Images via Getty Images

Each time one comes around, there's debate about whether a supermoon has truly earned its "super" moniker. That's fair. Call it what you want, a supermoon lands this month, nonetheless. 

Supermoon is a colloquial title given to a perigee-syzygy moon, which takes place when a full moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth. The moon has an elliptical orbit, so at some times it's closer to Earth than at others. We'll get a supermoon—the first of three consecutive ones—on April 26. (Bonus: The second of the three will be a total lunar eclipse.) It'll be the first one since May of last year. 

April supermoon 2021
NASA/JPL Caltech

The debate around the name stems from the supermoon only being a little super. It is slightly larger than an average full moon, and it's slightly brighter. Slightly is an appropriate word there. It's not a great deal brighter. It's around 14% larger and 30% brighter than a micromoon, which is what we get when the moon is at its apogee or the furthest point from Earth in its orbit. While 14% does make it bigger, it's not a significant difference. For instance, if Justice League was 14% better, it'd be Zack Snyder's Justice League. It's better, but it's still Justice League in the end. (Is that helping, or does that make it more confusing?)

Still, we're allowed to enjoy things. Go out and admire the moon. If you feel up to it, call it super.

Ready to go stargazing?

Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners, the best meteor showers of 2021, or easy stargazing road trips from big US cities

Dustin Nelson is a Senior Staff Writer at Thrillist. Follow Dustin Nelson on Twitter.
