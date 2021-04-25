See the First of 3 Straight Supermoons This Week

Each time one comes around, there's debate about whether a supermoon has truly earned its "super" moniker. That's fair. Call it what you want, a supermoon lands this month, nonetheless.

Supermoon is a colloquial title given to a perigee-syzygy moon, which takes place when a full moon is within 90% of its closest approach to Earth. The moon has an elliptical orbit, so at some times it's closer to Earth than at others. We'll get a supermoon—the first of three consecutive ones—on April 26. (Bonus: The second of the three will be a total lunar eclipse.) It'll be the first one since May of last year.