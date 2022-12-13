One of the Year's Best Meteor Showers Peaks This Week

How to see the Geminid meteor shower

NASA says that you can start seeing shooting stars as early as 9 or 10 pm CST on December 13. But the best time to be out there--the time during which you are likely to see the most meteors--is around 2 am local time.

The shower is visible later than that as well. It's also visible on other nights. Like most meteor showers, it is active over the course of weeks. You are not, however, going to come close to seeing the same high rate of meteors on nights that are not the peak.

When you go out to see a meteor shower, you are best served by being under dark skies. The light pollution from cities--it reaches surprisingly far beyond the city limits--reduces your ability to see many celestial objects. That includes meteors.

When you arrive at your stargazing hub of choice, give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness. It can take a while. Looking at lights--phones, headlights, any light that isn’t red--will reset your night vision.

It can also be helpful to locate the radiant, which is the point from which the meteors appear to radiate. For the Geminids, the radiant is in the constellation Gemini. You should not, however, stare right at the radiant. The meteors are moving away from that point. So find a big chunk of the sky away from there and settle in. Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office further says meteors you see near the radiant tend to have short tails and are easily missed.

Then you’re set. Lean back so you can see as much of the sky as possible. The more of the sky in your field of vision, the more likely you are to spot some bright, beautiful meteors.