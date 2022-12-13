One of the Year's Best Meteor Showers Peaks This Week
The Geminid meteor shower reaches its peak this week. Here's how you see some shooting stars.
If you're the kind of stargazing enthusiast who sifts through what's coming in a calendar year to know what meteor showers you should skip and what ones are must-sees, you know that, frequently, the two showstoppers are the mid-August Perseids and the December Geminids.
We have reached the point of the year where the Geminids reach their December 13 peak. It’s a shower that can reveal more than 100 meteors per hour at its best. Unfortunately, this isn’t going to be the best Geminid display you’ve ever seen, but it’s not going to be the worst, either. That’s a beige hedge, but the good news is that it’s still worth seeing in 2022.
The meteor shower will peak on the night of December 13 into the morning of December 14. Under perfect conditions, you might see 100-150 meteors per hour, NASA notes. This year, conditions aren’t perfect, but you might still see 30-40 meteors per hour.
There is a waning gibbous moon in the sky, which will obscure some of the meteors. However, NASA says the Geminids "are so bright that this should still be a good show."
How to see the Geminid meteor shower
NASA says that you can start seeing shooting stars as early as 9 or 10 pm CST on December 13. But the best time to be out there--the time during which you are likely to see the most meteors--is around 2 am local time.
The shower is visible later than that as well. It's also visible on other nights. Like most meteor showers, it is active over the course of weeks. You are not, however, going to come close to seeing the same high rate of meteors on nights that are not the peak.
When you go out to see a meteor shower, you are best served by being under dark skies. The light pollution from cities--it reaches surprisingly far beyond the city limits--reduces your ability to see many celestial objects. That includes meteors.
When you arrive at your stargazing hub of choice, give your eyes time to adjust to the darkness. It can take a while. Looking at lights--phones, headlights, any light that isn’t red--will reset your night vision.
It can also be helpful to locate the radiant, which is the point from which the meteors appear to radiate. For the Geminids, the radiant is in the constellation Gemini. You should not, however, stare right at the radiant. The meteors are moving away from that point. So find a big chunk of the sky away from there and settle in. Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office further says meteors you see near the radiant tend to have short tails and are easily missed.
Then you’re set. Lean back so you can see as much of the sky as possible. The more of the sky in your field of vision, the more likely you are to spot some bright, beautiful meteors.
Ready to go stargazing?
Here are all the best stargazing events that you can get out and see this month or you could stay in a stream the northern lights from home. If you're just getting started, check out our guide to astronomy for beginners or easy stargazing road trips from big US cities.