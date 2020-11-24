Mars and the Moon Are Coming Together for a Beautiful Sight in the Sky Tonight

Mars has dazzled stargazers throughout the fall, hitting its brightest point of the year in October. Its brilliance at that time won't be replicated for many years to come, but it's certainly not putting down its tail feathers yet.

Mars and the moon will come together for a pairing the night before Thanksgiving. The two celestial objects are going to appear in close proximity from our point of view on the night of Wednesday, November 25. The moon will be just days from being full, and Mars is still close enough to Earth to have a brilliant red hue, glowing as the fifth brightest object in Earth's sky behind the sun, moon, Venus, and Jupiter.

Their evening appearance will arrive just hours after the two have a daytime conjunction and appulse just after sunset. It's a great stargazing opportunity. You'll see a beautiful sight that's easy to find, even in a city where light pollution obscures the vast majority of the night sky. Both objects rise before the sun sets, so they'll be visible together as soon as the sun's light fades enough to reveal red Mars.

Mars will remain up throughout much of the night. You'll find it rising in the southeast and moving westward throughout the night until it sets at about 3:11 am. Don't let the cooler weather dissuade you from a great view of the planet where Matt Damon is growing potatoes.