See Mars & the Moon Close Together This Week

Mars has been dominating our interstellar imagination in 2021. That's largely because of the action taking place on the red planet, including NASA's Perseverance rover. The latest visitor on Mars landed back in February and has produced a steady stream of awe-inspiring imagery.

This month, you'll be able to see Mars get cozy with the moon in the night sky. Early on April 17, Mars and the moon will have a conjunction or appulse, coming very close together. However, the moment when they're at their closest will take place while the sun is up and will be obscured for stargazers.

So, take a look on both April 16 and 17 to see the two bright objects coming close together. Space.com suggests looking the night of April 17, which is when you should see them at their closest. In the Sky notes that they'll even be close enough together to be seen simultaneously through the lens of a telescope that night. Of course, because they're bright, you'll also be able to see them with the naked eye.

Even if you can't get out there on the night of April 17, the moon and Mars will be relatively close together on the surrounding nights, even if they aren't going to be right on top of each other or visible simultaneously through a telescope.