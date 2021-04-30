This Is the Best Month to Go Look for Mercury in the Night Sky

Mercury is prepared for the return of warm nights. The planet is helping stargazers welcome the best season of the year. At least, it's the best in terms of your reemerging willingness to sit outside for hours at night.

May is a great month to see the solar system's tiniest planet from the northern hemisphere. The trouble with spotting Mercury, one of the handful of planets visible to the naked eye, is not that it is too dim. It's that the planet is so close to the sun that it stays low to the horizon and spends its time lost in the glow of the sun's light.

You're going to find Mercury in the west right around sunset. It'll only hang around for a little bit before it tails the sun below the horizon. Once it's truly dark outside, Mercury will be gone. As noted by Bruce McClure of EarthSky, the planet will be at its brightest early in the month, dimming day by day as we creep toward summer. At the outset, Mercury will be brighter than a first-magnitude star. Though, it is still a bit obscured by the light of the sun.

As the month wears on and Mercury dims, it'll move further from the sun all the way up until May 17, when it's at its greatest elongation or the largest apparent distance from the sun. It'll still be as bright as a first-magnitude star at that point.

No matter when you're looking for Mercury, it can help to have binoculars to find it in the fading sunlight. You'll also need a clear horizon to the west because the planet does not rise very high in the sky.