The Best Meteor Shower of the Year Peaks Tonight. Here's How to See It

Every year, there are two meteor showers to look out for if you're looking for a showstopper. The Geminids in December are regularly plentiful. And then there's the Perseids in August, which are gorgeous and often display the most meteors per hour of any shower during the year. These two are not always the showers that produce the most meteors, but it's often the case.

This year is one of those cases. The weeks-long Perseid display will reach its peak the night of Wednesday, August 11, into the morning of Thursday, August 12. Make plans around this one because it's going to be worth your time.

Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office tells Thrillist that this year's Perseids could produce up to 100 meteors per hour. Moreover, the Perseids are a shower that's rich in fireballs, which are meteors that burn especially bright as they crash into Earth's atmosphere. Those two factors, along with nice weather of mid-August, come together to make this one of the most exciting stargazing events of the year.