The Best Meteor Shower of the Year Peaks Tonight. Here's How to See It
The Perseids are the can't-miss stargazing event of the summer.
Every year, there are two meteor showers to look out for if you're looking for a showstopper. The Geminids in December are regularly plentiful. And then there's the Perseids in August, which are gorgeous and often display the most meteors per hour of any shower during the year. These two are not always the showers that produce the most meteors, but it's often the case.
This year is one of those cases. The weeks-long Perseid display will reach its peak the night of Wednesday, August 11, into the morning of Thursday, August 12. Make plans around this one because it's going to be worth your time.
Bill Cooke of NASA's Meteoroid Environment Office tells Thrillist that this year's Perseids could produce up to 100 meteors per hour. Moreover, the Perseids are a shower that's rich in fireballs, which are meteors that burn especially bright as they crash into Earth's atmosphere. Those two factors, along with nice weather of mid-August, come together to make this one of the most exciting stargazing events of the year.
How to See the Perseid Meteor Shower
The night of August 11 is your best bet for seeing this beautiful display. "You'll also have good rates on the night of August 12," Cooke notes. "Personally, though, I'd go out on the night of August 11."
Cooke recommends heading out around 11 pm on either night. That's when you'll start to see a lot of meteors streaking across the sky. That will last into the morning hours of August 12 or 13, depending on what night you go out because most often, meteor showers are at their best after midnight.
If you're going, you'll want to be sure you head toward dark skies. Light pollution is heavy in cities and reaches well beyond the borders of the city. If you're contending with light pollution, many of the meteors will be obscured. Use a site like Dark Sky Finder or other map to track down dark skies near you.
Then you're on your way to seeing one of the most stunning celestial displays on offer in 2021.