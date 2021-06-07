How to See This Week's 'Ring of Fire' Solar Eclipse

Just a couple of weeks after a total lunar eclipse, we're getting another eclipse. This time it's an annular solar eclipse or, as it's sometimes called, a "ring of fire" solar eclipse. It is never referred to as a Johnny Cash eclipse, but if you want to do that, most people will figure it out eventually.

It will arrive for US and Canadian viewers early on the morning of June 10, so you're going to need to set an alarm. It's called a ring of fire because instead of blocking out the sun entirely, as it does during a total solar eclipse, the moon will only block out most of the sun from our perspective. That leaves a fiery ring of sunlight around the black shadow of the moon.

If you want to see the actual ring, you'll need to be in a relatively narrow line that runs through Canada, Greenland, and Russia. That can be seen as the darkest shadow on the map below. Everyone else is getting a partial solar eclipse. You'll be able to see some of that partial eclipse in eastern Canada, northern Europe, Russia, the northeast US, and Greenland, according to NASA.

Since it's happening at sunrise, viewers would do well to find a place to watch with a clear view along the eastern horizon. As the sun rises, it will already look like the moon has taken a bite out of the sun, per NASA.