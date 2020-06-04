You Can See Saturn, Jupiter & Mars in Morning Sky All Month

It's not exactly correct to say there aren't major stargazing events taking place in June. Though, after meteor showers, a rocket launch, and supermoons over the last couple of months, it does kind of feel that way. Especially since there are two eclipses taking place this month, and neither is visible from North America.

However, there is never a shortage of things to see in the night sky, even without the aid of a telescope. An easy way to enjoy a view of the universe beyond the pull of Earth's gravity is to look for Jupiter, Saturn, and Mars any night this month. Jupiter and Saturn will be sticking close together, and Mars will be hanging out off to the left of the gassy duo.

Those gas giants are the largest planets in the solar system. However, they aren't the brightest objects out there. Both fall behind the moon, sun, and Venus, but they're nonetheless bright and should be visible under clear skies even if you're in an urban area. Saturn is as bright as a 1st-magnitude star, and Jupiter is about 15 times brighter than its ringed friend right now, per EarthSky.

The duo will be sticking close to each other throughout the month. They'll be visible from around midnight, depending on your location, until just before dawn. Jupiter and Saturn will also get fairly close to a nearly-full moon on the nights of June 7 and 8.

Find Jupiter and Saturn in the south-southeast closer to sunrise, somewhat low in the sky, notes Sky & Telescope. You'll want to find a place with a clear view along the horizon so nothing is obstructing your view of the planets. Mars can be spotted far to the left of Saturn around dawn. These three make for an easy way to do some casual stargazing in June, even if it's just looking around when you get up for work, should you find yourself rising before the sun.