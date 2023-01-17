See Venus and Saturn Come Together in the Night Sky This Week
Venus and Saturn will get close together in the sky this week, leading up to a conjunction between the two planets.
Throughout January, stargazers have the opportunity to see five planets with the naked eye. Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are hanging out together over the horizon in a somewhat rare appearance. You can even find Mercury if you are out at the right time.
In the midst of that tableau, you will see Venus and Saturn slowly coming together for a conjunction in late January. The two planets are getting closer and closer in the night sky. You will find the pair along with Jupiter in the southwestern sky just after sunset each evening.
Starting January 18, they will be near each other for a few nights sitting not too far above the horizon. Night by night Saturn is getting a little lower in the sky as Venus rises. They will continue to get closer each night until January 22, when the two planets will be separated by just a third of a degree, according to NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.
That distance is small enough that you can see the planets simultaneously through binoculars. Then, on January 23, as the two planets begin to move apart from the prior evening's conjunction, the crescent moon will join them, creating a beautiful trio.
The moon will continue to rise in the days after its meeting with Venus and Saturn. It will have a close encounter with Jupiter on the night of January 25, with the two celestial objects sitting just a degree apart from one another. There are a whole lot of chances to see the planets looking great in January.
Ready to go stargazing?
