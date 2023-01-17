See Venus and Saturn Come Together in the Night Sky This Week

Throughout January, stargazers have the opportunity to see five planets with the naked eye. Venus, Mars, Jupiter, and Saturn are hanging out together over the horizon in a somewhat rare appearance. You can even find Mercury if you are out at the right time.

In the midst of that tableau, you will see Venus and Saturn slowly coming together for a conjunction in late January. The two planets are getting closer and closer in the night sky. You will find the pair along with Jupiter in the southwestern sky just after sunset each evening.