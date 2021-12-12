The Best Meteor Shower of the Year Peaks This Week

How to See the Geminid Meteor Shower

Given Cooke's information on the moon, the best time to see the Geminids will be from around 2 am until dawn local time. Earlier in the night, you'll be able to see meteors, particularly any fireballs the shower produces. However, fainter meteors will not be visible. The best parts of the shower won't be visible until after 2 am.

In addition to avoiding the moon's light, you'll want to avoid light from any nearby cities. Find a viewing position far from the light pollution of the city. That, too, will diminish the number of meteors you're able to spot. That can be tricky. Light pollution extends a surprising distance from brightly-lit cities.

It's best to lean back so that you're in a position to see as much of the sky as possible. Geminid meteors, which stem from an asteroid instead of a comet like most meteor showers, can appear anywhere in the sky. So, the more of the sky you can see, the more meteors you're likely to see.

While thee meteors can appear anywhere, each meteor shower has a radiant point from which the meteors appear to emanate (and from which the showers often take their name). The shooting stars of the Geminid meteor shower appear to come from the constellation Gemini in the west. You don't need to find the radiant necessarily, because meteors won't appear to cross that point, but to be streaking away from the radiant.

It's definitely getting colder, and stargazing can seem a little less appealing this time of year, especially if you're in the north. Nonetheless, it's an impressive display, and it will be a long time before another meteor shower arrives that can compete with the might of the Geminids.