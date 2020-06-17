Venus Will 'Rise' From Behind the Moon on Friday Morning

Early this month, Venus ducked out of sight like the cool kids at a high school prom. And like those same kids, it's decided not to come back until the wee hours of the morning.

Formerly visible early in the evening, Venus will now be visible in the morning. As a part of its new, temporary life as the morning star, Venus is going to make an appearance right next to the moon on the morning of June 19. With clear skies, the duo will be easy to spot. Obviously, you're familiar with the moon, but Venus (magnitude -4.5, per Sky & Telescope) is also easily visible with the naked eye. It's the brightest object in Earth's sky this side of the sun or moon.

You'll want to go out around 4am local time on June 19 or maybe even a touch earlier. The two objects are relatively easy to see, but you'll want to have an unobstructed view of the east-northeast horizon because they'll be hanging out quite low in the sky.