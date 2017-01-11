How to Speak Minnesotan

While accents vary by region, most Americans embrace the quirks of different-sounding brethren. But in Minnesota, the way people talk is an entire vernacular and mindset -- not just a Scandinavian vowel shift.

In essence, a group of Minnesotans chatting is the cultural equivalent of a pile of soggy blankets.

To give you insight, this 1993 video, "How To Talk Minnesotan" by Howard Mohr explains the idiosyncrasies of northern speak. The clip comes from a Twin Cities Public Television program derived from Mohr's book of the same name, and honestly, the whole thing's worth watching.