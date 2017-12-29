How to Stream College Football Bowl Games

It's college football bowl season, and for every cordcutter with a Coors Light in hand, the time is nigh to stream some damn foosball. But for the technically unsavvy, you're going to need some direction in how to stream college football without the aid of your mom's cable connection.
So here's how to stream all this season's remaining bowl games, from the Liberty Bowl to the Rose Bowl to the Fiesta Bowl and all the bowls between. Just please don't get too carried away in the bowl madness and give yourself a bowl cut. No one is asking for that.
Try Streaming ESPN, CBS, ABC GO, and the Like
If you can purloin a friend's cable subscription, or hack into the mainframe and steal your neighbor's cable credentials, then you can stream any normally televised bowl game straight from the source. Pretty much all the notable bowl games will be televised on these networks, so look toward cable's old guard at first if you're trying to stream them with ease.
Stream on Periscope
This will be kind of like bootlegging a game, and you'll have to swat away the running commentary of other viewers commenting on the feed, but Periscope is pretty useful when you can't nab a cable login. You'll have to download the live-viewing app, but from there, you can basically tap into a livestream of any game, so long as someone at the game is recording it.
Try Reddit
It's not just a lighter version of 4chan chock-full of memes. Reddit's College Football Streams thread will hook you up with some reliable streams, but others link out to questionable sites that might put your computer through an unexpected run-in with spyware, viruses, and the like. Use your discretion.
Sketchy Feeds
It's not like the FCC is going to send Seal Team Six into your living room if you use them, but you should be comfortable with the very thin legality of these options. As we've noted before, both Liveball.tv and Bosscast.eu have been solid sources in the past few seasons. You'll have to contend with garbage ads and some wonky UX's, but this is the price you pay to watch men smash into each other in the name of sporting glory.
Google It
If all of these choices somehow fail you, turn to Google. You might uncover some other choices for streaming that our sage wisdom hasn't found, you genius.
Game Schedule for Saturday, December 30
Taxslayer Bowl: 12 p.m. E.T., ESPN
Liberty Bowl: 12:30 p.m. E.T., ABC
Fiesta Bowl: 4 p.m. E.T., ESPN
Orange Bowl: 8 p.m. E.T., ESPN
Game Schedule for Monday, January 1
Outback Bowl: 12 p.m. E.T., ESPN2
Peach Bowl: 12:30 p.m. E.T., ESPN
Citrus Bowl: 1 p.m. E.T., ABC
Rose Bowl: 5 p.m. E.T., ESPN
Sugar Bowl: 8:45 p.m. E.T., ESPN
Game Schedule for Monday, January 8
National Championship: 8 p.m. ET | ESPN
