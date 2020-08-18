You Can Watch a Spacecraft Leave the International Space Station Live Online on Tuesday

It's not quite like popping down to the local cafe for a cup of coffee, but the Space Station has been busy this summer. The main event for most observers was the arrival of the SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft, which was the first private craft to head to the space station from the US and the first crewed rocket launch from US soil since 2011. (That was shortly after the arrival of Expedition 63 and before a couple of spacewalks.)

Honestly, there's always activity in and around the space station. Maybe it feels extra busy because of the relative ease of live streaming events, most of us staying home more than usual, and the presence of big events like the Crew Dragon launch. On Tuesday, August 18, you can watch live as even more activity at the space station is streamed live online. The Japanese cargo ship HTV-9 will say goodbye to the orbiting lab that afternoon.

It's been 11 years since the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) launched its first H-II Transfer cargo vehicle to the International Space Station (ISS), according to NASA. This current craft has been at the ISS for three months and will be making its final departure this week. This model of cargo craft from JAXA has delivered more than 40 tons of supplies to the Space Station. It will now be replaced by JAXA's new HTV-X cargo craft, which is expected to have its first launch in 2022.