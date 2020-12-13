A Total Solar Eclipse Is Happening Monday. Here's How to Watch It Online.

The only total solar eclipse of the year will make an appearance just before time runs out on 2020. For viewers in the United States, this isn't going to be the "great American eclipse," as it's not going to be visible in the US.

The total solar eclipse will arrive early in the day on December 14. For the second time in 18 months, eclipse chasers in parts of Chile and Argentina will get lucky and see the eclipse if the weather cooperates. From the center of the line of totality, viewers will get about two minutes and ten seconds of darkness, according to NASA.

A solar eclipse takes place when the moon passes between Earth and the sun, creating a short period of night-like darkness as it blocks the sun's light from reaching the Earth's surface. The center path of the eclipse is the line of totality. That's the area where viewers will experience complete darkness. There are also areas outside of totality where viewers will be able to spot a partial solar eclipse, which looks a bit like Cookie Monster took a weirdly even bite out of the sun.

This NASA map is a handy tool in figuring out what you'll see from different areas.