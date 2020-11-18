Thanksgiving Here's How You Can Support the Indigenous American Community This Thanksgiving It's time to stop ignoring the holiday's veiled history.

Hundreds of years too late, non-Indigenous people have finally started acknowledging the harsh realities of colonization in the Americas. Federal holidays like Columbus Day and Thanksgiving make light of settlers' racism toward Native Americans and genocide of Indigenous tribes after arriving here from Europe. Indigenous Peoples' Day has emerged over the past few decades as a counter-celebration to Columbus Day—honoring the history and culture of Native American people instead of a man who brought them harm—but Thanksgiving Day is still widely recognized as a joyful time for family, friends, and feasts. Of course, the happy tale of Pilgrim-Native togetherness that children are taught in school isn't the most accurate chronicle of what happened. There are conflicting accounts of what transpired during the famously depicted First Thanksgiving, but we can't say that it was a joyful affair for all, or that it was representative of peace and friendship between colonizers and Native Americans. The sugar-coated anecdote of cross-cultural celebration that came to define the modern holiday glosses over the darker context of the time, when colonizers murdered American Indians and spread disease—and are said to have thrown similar "thanksgiving" celebrations after conquering Indigenous land. Only 16 years after members of the Wampanoag tribe feasted with Pilgrims, they were massacred, leading to a statement from Plymouth Governor William Bradford that for "the next 100 years, every Thanksgiving Day ordained by a Governor was in honor of the bloody victory." Modern Thanksgiving celebrations are far removed from the disturbing practices of early colonizers, focused moreso on family and food, but it'd be irresponsible to plow ahead with turkey, stuffing, and mashed potatoes without taking a moment to recognize the plight of Native Americans to secure basic human rights since their land was stolen. Whether it's supporting impactful organizations with your time or money, educating yourself on Indigenous issues of past and present, or doing some online shopping from a Native-owned business, there are plenty of ways you can use this Thanksgiving season to strengthen Native American communities. Here are a few ideas:

Native American-Owned Businesses to Support Beyond Buckskin Boutique – Online

The virtual boutique blends tradition and modernity, creating an extensive inventory that goes beyond apparel to include jewelry, moccasins, and blankets, to name a few. The virtual boutique blends tradition and modernity, creating an extensive inventory that goes beyond apparel to include jewelry, moccasins, and blankets, to name a few. Tribe to Table – Online and in Montrose, California

A market with more than 60 tribe partnerships across North America. Tribe to Table sells Native foods, pet food, home goods, apparel, and pet supplies. Orenda Tribe – Online

The artists and makers behind this vintage shop specialize in upcycling found textiles to continue their life cycle. In response to COVID-19, Orenda Tribe launched relief efforts to bring critical aid to relatives who need it. Beam Paints – Online

Named after the founder's family, Beam Paints spreads Indigenous art traditions through its collection of naturally sourced and handmade paints. All products are non-toxic and packaging is plastic-free. Beam Paints is based outside of US borders, but it's a close neighbor that still deserves attention. B.Yellowtail – Online

Specializing in "wearable art," the fashion brand sells clothing, accessories, jewelry, and beauty products. Urban Native Era – Online

A youth collective aimed at bringing Indigenous news to light through its products. The online shop includes branded clothing, posters, stickers, pins, patches, and even shoelaces. Thunder Island Coffee Roasters – Online and in Southampton, New York

Though beans are roasted on the Shinnecock Indian Reservation in New York, the roastery ships a variety of blends in 1- and 5-pound increments through its online shop. Gathering Tribes – Online

The formerly brick-and-mortar artisan shop now operates entirely online, but its selection of handmade crafts is no slimmer than before.

Resources to Expand Your Knowledge Native Land – Website

Plug in your address and learn about the Native history of the land you inhabit or click around on the interactive world map. You'll find territory boundaries, languages spoken in each territory, and information about treaties that affected the area. Plug in your address and learn about the Native history of the land you inhabit or click around on the interactive world map. You'll find territory boundaries, languages spoken in each territory, and information about treaties that affected the area. Toasted Sister – Podcast

The Native American food show, hosted by Navajo radio producer Andi Murphy, explores Indigenous cuisine's past, present, and future. Toasted Sister is especially relevant for the Thanksgiving season, when Native traditions can be honored on the dinner table. This Land – Podcast

Rebecca Nagle, a journalist and citizen of the Cherokee Nation, hosts this podcast from Crooked Media, exploring how two crimes—an 1839 assassination of a Cherokee leader and a 1999 murder in Oklahoma—opened an investigation into the treaty rights of five tribes and led to a landmark 2020 ruling in the United States Supreme Court. An Indigenous Peoples' History of the United States – Book

This Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz text reframes the nation's history from an Indigenous perspective and uncovers how colonialism and genocide built the basis of the United States. Everything You Wanted to Know About Indians but Were Afraid to Ask – Book

Anton Treuer answers a slew of questions people have about American Indians in a sometimes-humorous book that aims to replace feelings of guilt and anger between white and Indigenous people with understanding and positivity. The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen – Cookbook

Named "Best American Cookbook" by the James Beard Foundation in 2018, The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen packs tons of fresh and healthy Indigenous recipes. Put together by chef Sean Sherman of the Oglala Lakota Nation with the help of Beth Dooley, the cookbook is a modern twist on Native American cuisine that stays true to tradition.

