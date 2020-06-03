News Here's How You Can Support the Black Community & the National Movement Right Now Support the Black community and the Black Lives Matter movement by donating to these legal aid groups, social services, and more.

The May 25 murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police is only one of many racial injustices sparking fury across the nation -- his death follows news of police shooting Breonna Taylor in her Louisville home on March 13, and Ahmaud Arbery getting chased and shot by white Georgia residents on February 23, among countless other incidents. But the Black Lives Matter movement is seeking to address more than just individual white cruelties. As American author and poet Scott Woods said, "[Racism] is a set of socioeconomic traps and cultural values that are fired up every time we interact with the world," and that "it is a thing you have to keep scooping out of the boat of your life to keep from drowning in it." And the nation is certainly scooping. Since protests for George Floyd began in Minneapolis a few days ago, the Black Lives Matter movement has been quickly building momentum across the country. Right now, we are witnessing activism through both in-person gatherings/marches and on social media, where people are sharing the many ways you can support Black people and the movement from home if you are unable to safely join by foot. Here are some of the organizations and campaigns you can support and donate to now:

Funds to help the victims During demonstrations and marches, protestors have been chanting "Say his/her name," followed by the names of victims, to highlight our nation's failure to acknowledge, value, and prioritize Black lives. Meanwhile, family and friends of these victims struggle with devastating losses and attempt to honor the victims in ways that America has failed to. You can donate to these loved ones and support them in their investigations through the GoFundMe pages listed on the official Black Lives Matter donation page, which include the George Floyd Memorial Fund and the Ahmaud Arbery Fund, as well as funds for Regis Korchinski, whose death in Toronto is currently under Special Investigative Unit investigation for police brutality, and Jamee Johnson, who was killed after being pulled over for a seat belt violation.

If you do not have the means to donate If your capacity to give money is limited right now, there are plenty of other powerful ways to help out with your voice and your signature. First off, you can demand police accountability from your legislators with the help of tools like Campaign Zero's 10-step policy solution guide, which includes information about policies that can protect against racism, and by using the "find your rep" tool to get information on who you should contact and how. You can also sign petitions in support of the Georgia Hate Crime Bill and the Hands Up Act, among other petitions listed in the description of this YouTube video. Additionally, it's always the perfect time to explore anti-racist resources and become more educated on the issues. Here are some books, podcasts, and articles to check out. One titled "75 Things White People Can Do for Racial Justice" is a good start.

More ways to help? We're adding even more organizations and businesses to this list, so if you'd like to see an additional group or community resource included, send us a note with the organization's name and website to feedback@thrillist.com.

