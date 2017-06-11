News

How to Tell if a Woman Is into You

By Published On 03/29/2016 By Published On 03/29/2016

Trending

related

The Director of 'It Comes at Night' Addresses the Cryptic Ending

related

Overturned Bud Light Truck Turns Highway Into Sudsy Slip-N-Slide

related

Super Nintendo World Looks Like a Nostalgic Gamer's Paradise

related

The 3 Most Important Things to Know if You Get Hurt Abroad

For the enlightened, single man, one question arises any time a new woman enters your life: Is she into me? Unfortunately, women are not easy to understand. And men are stupid. So the DMV booth attendant? Nope. That receptionist at work? Probably not. That girl in your spin class? Definitely not. 

How can you ever really know?

To tackle the subject, YouTube channel Casually Explained cut a video that features a handful of scenarios that explain whether or not a woman is into a guy. Situations include: when a girl glances at you at a bar; a girl at work playfully punches you during conversation; a girl at the gym says, "If only there were a way to get the same workout at home riding something else;" and a girl invites you to her place, tears off your clothes, and has sex with you.

What makes the hypotheticals so interesting, of course, is the resultant level of certainty that the girl likes you. The video draws a definitive conclusion that'll make you think.

More importantly, you'll likely laugh. Because in the end: who ever knows if a girl likes you? I sure don't.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Ryan Craggs is Thrillist's Senior News Editor. Every time he thinks a woman is into him, he is inevitably wrong. Doesn't mean he's stopped trying. Follow him @ryanrcraggs.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Author Ate His Own Book on Live Television to Apologize for Being Wrong
News

related

READ MORE
This Dude Blew Up a Fridge and Turned it Into a Flying Death Vessel
News

related

READ MORE
The New iPhone Will Reportedly Be Way Slower Than its Main Competitors
News

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More