How to Tell if a Woman Is into You

For the enlightened, single man, one question arises any time a new woman enters your life: Is she into me? Unfortunately, women are not easy to understand. And men are stupid. So the DMV booth attendant? Nope. That receptionist at work? Probably not. That girl in your spin class? Definitely not.
How can you ever really know?
To tackle the subject, YouTube channel Casually Explained cut a video that features a handful of scenarios that explain whether or not a woman is into a guy. Situations include: when a girl glances at you at a bar; a girl at work playfully punches you during conversation; a girl at the gym says, "If only there were a way to get the same workout at home riding something else;" and a girl invites you to her place, tears off your clothes, and has sex with you.
What makes the hypotheticals so interesting, of course, is the resultant level of certainty that the girl likes you. The video draws a definitive conclusion that'll make you think.
More importantly, you'll likely laugh. Because in the end: who ever knows if a girl likes you? I sure don't.
