You've Been Threading Needles Wrong Your Whole Life According to This Dude's Hack

Threading a needle sucks. You don't even have to know how to do it and you know it's awful. The action is so frustrating it's used to describe other things that are difficult.
According to one man on Twitter, you might have been doing it wrong your entire life, which is just another reason to hate threading needles. John Bick posted a video showing a way to thread a needle that looks way too easy. In close up a woman fumbles with the tried-and-true method of sticking the end through the eye of the needle. (It's not clear where the video came from, but she fumbles her way through it as though it was a bad infomercial.) Then she shows how you should have been doing it all along.
Jaws were slackened in the responses. Recounting years of frustration, people were venting in the responses. Even George Costanza (or the man who played him) feels cheated about not knowing this far sooner.
Unfortunately, it might be too good to be true. The video makes it look damn easy. I tried it. It wasn't. Eventually, it worked, but it probably took longer to do the hack than to just patiently stick the thread through the eye. Willa Paskin at Slate had a similar experience.
However, some people on Twitter have found success. They shared videos of their victory over a society that says this must be difficult.
Some have suggested that you may need a thicker thread to get results. Maybe it's the size or type of the needle. Maybe it's magic. Whatever the cause of varied results, if you're able to do it, then it's amazing. (Though, needle threaders are a thing. Remember those?)
