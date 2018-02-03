Here's How to Watch the 2018 Super Bowl

The polls greased with Crisco have been climbed, and the Super Bowl is finally here. This very Sunday, February 4, the Philadelphia Eagles will face off against the New England Patriots at the US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota for Super Bowl LII. Beer and food will be consumed in large quantities, millions of people will wonder what Bud Light's "Dilly Dill" means, and Justin Timberlake will attempt to perform without ruining anyone's outfit.
Whether you write it with letters and numbers, Super Bowl LII is a big one, and you're going to want to witness every second. Here's exactly how:
When is the Super Bowl?
The sporting will commence at 6:30pm EST. If you really need to scratch that NFL itch, though, NBC will start its pregame coverage at 12pm EST. Check the listings for your local NBC affiliate.
Who is performing for the Halftime Show?
Justin Timberlake is once again taking the Super Bowl Halftime Show stage, fourteen years after that infamous "wardrobe malfunction" forever cemented "Nipplegate" into our memories. Timberlake just dropped his new album, Man of the Woods, but many JT fans are hoping the 13-minute, multimillion dollar performance will include his biggest hits. You can safely assume he'll at least play "Can't Stop the Feeling," though.
Some have speculated that Timberlake will invited Jackson onstage as an apology of sorts for the 2004 incident, but the singer squashed the idea at a press conference on Thursday.
"To be honest, I had a ton of grand ideas about special guests," he said, per a report by CNN. "There's a whole list I think Vegas has a lot of odds on it, I heard, from NSYNC to (Jay-Z) to Chris Stapleton to Janet (Jackson). But this year, I'm just excited. My band The Tennessee Kids, they're my special guests."
In addition to Timberlake's Halftime Show, P!nk is set to help open the game with a performance of the National Anthem.
How to watch the Super Bowl on TV
If you have a digital antenna, cable, or another type of TV subscription, all you have to do is turn on your local NBC affiliate channel. This is perhaps the easiest way and the best way to enjoy the game, as you'll likely be closest to watching it live in real-time, besides forking over thousands of dollars to physically watch it in-person.
How to stream the Super Bowl
This year, it's way easier to live stream the Super Bowl on all of your devices than in previous years. NBC won't require a cable or satellite TV subscription login to access its live feed of the game, so literally anyone with an internet connection in the U.S. can watch fo free on any device -- computer, tablet, phone, or otherwise. Perhaps best of all, this includes the aforementioned pregame coverage.
On an Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Playstation, or other set-top devices, all you have to do is install the NBC Sports app and you should be good to go from there.
On a computer, NBC is your friend again here. Head to NBC.com or NBC Sports to stream the Super Bowl live. Again, you won't even need to log in.
On a phone or a tablet, the best way to catch the tackling and passing and whatnot will be to download the NFL Mobile and Yahoo Sports apps. However, if you're on a tablet, you can also use the NBC app.
