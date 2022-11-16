How to Watch All the World Cup Games This Year

The biggest tournament in soccer is headed to the Middle East for the first time. The 2022 FIFA World Cup will be held in Qatar in late November, a shift from its usual summer timing due to the host country's heat. (It's a winter tournament for the first time since 1930.) There are a lot of reasons to be excited about the World Cup. Will France defend its title? Is this the last go-round at the World Cup for legends like Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo? But the biggest draw for US viewers is pretty straightforward: The US is in the tournament. It failed to qualify for the 2018 tournament. Just being there is a win for fans. Here's everything you need to know to watch or stream every single game. The games get underway at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor on November 20 when Ecuador faces the host nation.

How to watch the World Cup on TV You'll be able to catch all FIFA World Cup games on Fox and FS1 in the US. Games will alternate between the stations depending on the time and who is playing. Fox has a list of the group stage matches and what channel each game will be broadcast on if you're building a schedule. All of the US team's group stage games will be broadcast on Fox. Spanish-language telecasts will be on Telemundo Deportes. In Canada, games will air on Bell Media. How to stream the World Cup online Online streams of World Cup games will also be available. You'll find matches streaming on Peacock, Fubo, SlingTV, YouTube TV, and Vidgo. Some of those, like YouTube TV and Sling, are streaming because subscribers have live TV. So, you're really just watching Fox still. Nonetheless, you'll be able to get the games through those services. It has been reported that Peacock will stream the first 12 games of the tournament for free. The remaining games will only be available through Peacock Premium. You will also be able to stream replays of games after the broadcast for free on Tubi. You do not have to pay for those replays, but they won't be available immediately after the game, and you have to create a free account.

When does the US play during the World Cup? The US is back in the World Cup. It starts the group stage in Group B with England, Iran, and Wales. Here's when you can see the United States compete this month. November 21: US vs. Wales, 1 pm EST - broadcast on Fox

November 25: US vs. England, 1 pm EST - broadcast on Fox

November 29: US vs. Iran, 1 pm EST - broadcast on Fox