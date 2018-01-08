How to Watch Tonight's College Football Championship Game Live

Sports are great at uniting people from all walks of life, but sometimes you want to connect with your fellow human beings without getting drenched in cheap beer. Also, maybe you get just a little more upset during games than you feel comfortable letting your acquaintances see. No one is here to judge you for that.
If so, you're probably looking to watch the much-anticipated 2018 NCAA championship showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide on Monday night from home. Well, we've got you covered with a host of options that cover the spectrum from sketchy streaming to the good old-fashioned televised broadcast.
What time is the game?
Kickoff is at 8:15pm ET, but the broadcast starts at 8.
How to watch on television
Turn on ESPN. Order wings or whatever people do. Shout at the TV. There are actually 10 ways to watch from ESPN, so you can figure out exactly what game experience you want and channel surf accordingly.
Official online stream
To get the official stream from WatchESPN, just enter your cable provider (or your parents' cable provider) and information. If you have the ESPN app, you'll have access to all the aforementioned alternate productions of the game.
Other live streams
Facebook Live and YouTube should have live streams of the event. These are, however, notoriously unreliable, so you may have to jump from stream to stream. Google will be your friend in finding these and other live streams.
Try Reddit
Head over to the College Football Streams subreddit to find more streams of the game. Know that this could be on the shadier end, so it's hard to vouch for your computer's safety if you embrace these dark arts (aka potential viruses and spyware and whatnot). Be cautious and smart.
Sketchy feeds
If you're feeling really bold/desperate, you can try sites like Liveball.tv and Bosscast.eu. Legality is a question here, as is your computer's safety, but when one is ready for some football, one is ready for some football. Follow your heart -- or whatever organ it is that craves the spectacle of athletics.
