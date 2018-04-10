Here's How to Watch Mark Zuckerberg Testify Before Congress Today

If you have an internet connection and a pulse, you know that everyone's furious with Facebook. And that uproar is at last coming to a head: Mark Zuckerberg is set to testify before Congress this week about the insane influence wielded by Facebook.
On Tuesday and Wednesday, he'll be answering questions about Facebook's privacy policies, the Cambridge Analytica scandal in which 87 million users' personal profile info was compromised in an alleged effort to influence the 2016 election (here's how to find out if your data was stolen), and also that whole Russia potentially using the social media platform to undermine American democracy thing.
All that is to say, this has a huge bearing on your life and the country at large, and you shouldn't miss it. Here's how to watch:
There'll be two parts to the testimony: the first on Tuesday before the Senate Judiciary and Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation committees. It will start at 2:15pm ET on and will stream here. The second will be on Wednesday with the House Energy and Commerce Committee. It will start at 10am ET on Wednesday and will stream here.
Congress has already released Zuckerberg's testimony, so check that out if you think you'll miss the first bit of the broadcast. After the testimony, there'll be questions so make sure you tune in for that even if you've read the statement. If you like billionaires acting apologetic, this is going to be the testimony for you, with lines like: "It was my mistake, and I’m sorry. I started Facebook, I run it, and I’m responsible for what happens."
